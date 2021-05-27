Garcia (3-3) was charged with the loss against the Phillies on Thursday after allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two batters across one inning.

Garcia entered a tied game in the ninth inning and was haunted by a leadoff triple off the bat of Odubel Herrera. The right-hander managed to limit the damage to one run from there on out, but unfortunately, that would be enough to strap him with his third loss of the season. Across 21.2 innings this year, Garcia has tallied nine saves for the Marlins while compiling a 1.66 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.