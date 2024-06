The Marlins will promote Chirinos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday to start against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins during the offseason and has spent all season at Triple-A, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 66 innings over 12 starts. He'll now get another look in the big leagues, and a strong outing versus St. Louis could allow him to make a second start as part of a heavily-injured Marlins rotation.