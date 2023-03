Gurriel is not a lock to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

Jackson and Mish are hearing that the Marlins are currently leaning toward keeping both Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz on the roster, leaving only one spot for Gurriel and Jose Iglesias. It's not clear whether Gurriel or Iglesias might have a leg up for a spot. Gurriel, 38, is just 2-for-16 at the plate so far this spring.