Gallen tossed five scoreless frames and struck out five in Triple-A New Orleans' 4-3 loss to Sacramento. He scattered three hits and a walk in the 79-pitch outing.

While Gallen turned in another dominant showing to lower his ERA to a microscopic 1.57 across 86 innings at Triple-A, those stashing him in season-long formats probably would have preferred that he was skipped for this start. Gallen's appearance Sunday officially rules him out from joining the big-league rotation Tuesday against the Cardinals, when the Marlins will first require a replacement in the rotation for the injured Caleb Smith (hip). Instead, Elieser Hernandez, who was scratched ahead of his start Saturday at New Orleans, now looks like the top candidate to fill in for Smith. Gallen should get his shot in the Miami rotation before long, though it's difficult to predict when he might get the call for an organization that isn't competing for a playoff spot in 2019.