Marlins' Zac Gallen: Bypassed for big-league debut
Gallen tossed five scoreless frames and struck out five in Triple-A New Orleans' 4-3 loss to Sacramento. He scattered three hits and a walk in the 79-pitch outing.
While Gallen turned in another dominant showing to lower his ERA to a microscopic 1.57 across 86 innings at Triple-A, those stashing him in season-long formats probably would have preferred that he was skipped for this start. Gallen's appearance Sunday officially rules him out from joining the big-league rotation Tuesday against the Cardinals, when the Marlins will first require a replacement in the rotation for the injured Caleb Smith (hip). Instead, Elieser Hernandez, who was scratched ahead of his start Saturday at New Orleans, now looks like the top candidate to fill in for Smith. Gallen should get his shot in the Miami rotation before long, though it's difficult to predict when he might get the call for an organization that isn't competing for a playoff spot in 2019.
More News
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Still dominating for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Promotion doesn't seem imminent•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Continues dominating PCL•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Wins fifth straight for Baby Cakes•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Looks ready for majors•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Dominant to begin Triple-A season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start