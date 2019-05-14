Gallen allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine for Triple-A New Orleans on Monday.

The right-hander leads the Pacific Coast League in wins (five), ERA (1.16), WHIP (0.55) and strikeouts (64) as he continues to shoot up prospect rankings. Gallen is ready for the majors; the only question is when the Marlins will be ready to start his service-time clock.