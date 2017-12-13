Marlins' Zac Gallen: Dealt to Marlins
Gallen was traded to the Marlins along with Sandy Alcantara, Magneuris Sierra and Daniel Castano in exchange for Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
While Gallen is likely a back end starter, at best, this is a great development in terms of his fantasy value, as he likely wasn't cracking the Cardinals' rotation anytime soon, while he will likely make some big-league starts for the Marlins this year. The 22-year-old righty notched an impressive 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20.2 innings at Triple-A last year. Unfortunately, those numbers oversell how good he is. Gallen works with a low-90s fastball, and lacks an above-average pitch. He gets by on command and deception. Nonetheless, in really deep leagues, a guy who starts every fifth day and eats innings has value, so Gallen should emerge on the NL-only radar at some point in 2018.
