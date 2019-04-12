Marlins' Zac Gallen: Dominant to begin Triple-A season
Gallen gave up a run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.
Good as this start was, Gallen's first outing for the Baby Cakes was even better as he no-hit Round Rock over seven frames while fanning 11. The Marlins' No. 7 fantasy prospect improved his stock during spring training by showing improved velocity with his fastball, and he's carried that momentum forward into the regular season. Gallen isn't on the 40-man roster yet, so a big-league debut this season may not be in the cards for the 23-year-old, but if he keeps dominating at Triple-A he'll put himself in the Marlins' rotation plans for 2020.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...