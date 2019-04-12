Gallen gave up a run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.

Good as this start was, Gallen's first outing for the Baby Cakes was even better as he no-hit Round Rock over seven frames while fanning 11. The Marlins' No. 7 fantasy prospect improved his stock during spring training by showing improved velocity with his fastball, and he's carried that momentum forward into the regular season. Gallen isn't on the 40-man roster yet, so a big-league debut this season may not be in the cards for the 23-year-old, but if he keeps dominating at Triple-A he'll put himself in the Marlins' rotation plans for 2020.