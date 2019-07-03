Gallen allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts across two innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Tuesday.

The right-hander gave up a two-run homer in the first, and he didn't get to make up for that. Because of a rain delay, he left after the second inning. He avoided a second straight loss, but Gallen is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings this season. Assuming the Marlins don't move him up in the rotation because he only threw 37 pitches Tuesday night, Gallen will start again on Sunday at the Braves.