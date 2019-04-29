Gallen won his third straight start for Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out seven,

Both runs scored on solo homers, but they were the first long balls Gallen has served up in 33.1 innings to begin the season -- an impressive feat considering the sky-high HR rate at Triple-A this year. The Marlins' No. 4 fantasy prospect has been brilliant for the Baby Cakes, posting a 0.81 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB, and perhaps the only thing standing between Gallen and a promotion to Miami is the fact that he's not even on the 40-man roster yet.