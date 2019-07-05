Marlins' Zac Gallen: Misses out on two-start week
Gallen isn't scheduled to receive a second start of the week Sunday against the Mets with the Marlins set to add Caleb Smith (hip) to the rotation this weekend, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Miami will close out the first half with a six-man rotation, as Smith is slated to return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday in what will be his first outing with the big club since June 6. Manager Don Mattingly has stated that he intends to pare down the rotation to five men following the All-Star break, with one of Gallen, Jordan Yamamoto and Elieser Hernandez expected to move to the bullpen or to Triple-A New Orleans. Through his first three big-league outings, Gallen has given up six runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 12 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...