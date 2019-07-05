Gallen isn't scheduled to receive a second start of the week Sunday against the Mets with the Marlins set to add Caleb Smith (hip) to the rotation this weekend, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Miami will close out the first half with a six-man rotation, as Smith is slated to return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday in what will be his first outing with the big club since June 6. Manager Don Mattingly has stated that he intends to pare down the rotation to five men following the All-Star break, with one of Gallen, Jordan Yamamoto and Elieser Hernandez expected to move to the bullpen or to Triple-A New Orleans. Through his first three big-league outings, Gallen has given up six runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out 16 over 12 innings.