Marlins' Zac Gallen: Nabs no-decision despite five walks
Gallen allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.
Through his first three starts, walks were a little issue but not a significant one for Gallen. On Saturday, it was a major problem, as he averaged one free pass per inning. Somehow though, none of those walks scored. It's still a small sample size, but Gallen now has 10 walks in 17 innings; one has to figure he can't continue this pace and experience success. He is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21 strikeouts during four starts. Gallen is scheduled to pitch next at the Dodgers on Friday.
