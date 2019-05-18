Marlins' Zac Gallen: Promotion doesn't seem imminent
Gallen may have to wait for an injury or a trade to open up a spot in the Marlins' rotation before making his big-league debut, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has certainly earned a callup, posting a 1.16 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 64:9 K:BB through 54.1 innings for Triple-A New Orleans, but Miami has used the same five starters all year so far and doesn't seem inclined to shake up that part of its roster. Gallen also isn't on the 40-man roster, although that's less of an obstacle than it might be in some other organizations given the Marlins' overall lack of talent. He'll continue to bide his time with the Baby Cakes for now.
