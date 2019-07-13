Marlins' Zac Gallen: Remains in rotation
Gallen is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mets.
As promised, manager Don Mattingly pared down the Miami rotation from six to five men following the All-Star break, with Gallen and fellow rookie Jordan Yamamoto sticking as starters while Elieser Hernandez was sent to the bullpen. The decision should grant Gallen some temporary security, though he may need to deliver better surface results than he has through his first three turns to remain in the rotation for the entire second half. Gallen has submitted a 4.50 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 12 innings, but a 2.87 FIP and 20.8 K-BB% offer a rosier picture of his performance.
