Gallen gave up one run on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out eight for Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was simply too much for Pacific Coast League hitters once again -- Iowa didn't even get a runner into scoring position against Gallen until the sixth inning in this one. He's allowed more than two runs in a start only once in 11 trips to the mound this season, and he still struck out 10 batters in that outing. Gallen will continue biding his time at Triple-A until the Marlins make room for him in the big-league rotation, but his 1.70 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 88:13 K:BB through 74 innings are clear evidence he has nothing left to prove in the minors.