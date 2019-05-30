Marlins' Zac Gallen: Still dominating for New Orleans
Gallen gave up one run on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out eight for Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was simply too much for Pacific Coast League hitters once again -- Iowa didn't even get a runner into scoring position against Gallen until the sixth inning in this one. He's allowed more than two runs in a start only once in 11 trips to the mound this season, and he still struck out 10 batters in that outing. Gallen will continue biding his time at Triple-A until the Marlins make room for him in the big-league rotation, but his 1.70 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 88:13 K:BB through 74 innings are clear evidence he has nothing left to prove in the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...