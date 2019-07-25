Marlins' Zac Gallen: Strikes out nine in win
Gallen (1-2) gave up two hits and one walk while striking out nine through seven scoreless innings to take the win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
It was a marquee night for Gallen as he set career-highs for innings, strikeouts and hits allowed while picking up his first win in a terrific start. The 23-year-old is on a nice hot streak, posting a 1.58 ERA through three outings in July. Gallen will make his next start Tuesday against the Twins at Marlins Park.
