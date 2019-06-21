Marlins' Zac Gallen: Strong in big-league debut
Gallen allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Gallen looked sharp in his first big-league action, though a high pitch count (99 pitches) forced him to exit the contest after five quality innings. His lone blemish of the night came in the fifth inning, allowing an RBI double to tie the game. Considering that Gallen turned in a solid performance, he should have a good chance to stick in the rotation while Pablo Lopez (shoulder) returns to health.
More News
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Promoted ahead of debut•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Set for big-league debut•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Bypassed for big-league debut•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Still dominating for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Promotion doesn't seem imminent•
-
Marlins' Zac Gallen: Continues dominating PCL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...