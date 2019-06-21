Gallen allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gallen looked sharp in his first big-league action, though a high pitch count (99 pitches) forced him to exit the contest after five quality innings. His lone blemish of the night came in the fifth inning, allowing an RBI double to tie the game. Considering that Gallen turned in a solid performance, he should have a good chance to stick in the rotation while Pablo Lopez (shoulder) returns to health.