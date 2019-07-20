Gallen (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five and took the loss as the Marlins fell 2-1 to the Dodgers.

Gallen has walked 14 batters in 22.1 innings this season across five appearances. The 23-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. He'll remain in search of his first win when he takes on the White Sox on Wednesday.