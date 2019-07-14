Gallen allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts across five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

Through his first three starts, walks were a little issue but not a significant one for Gallen. On Saturday, it was a major problem, as he averaged one free pass per inning. Somehow though, none of those walks scored. It's still a small sample size, but Gallen now has 10 walks in 17 innings; one has to figure he can't continue this pace and experience success. He is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21 strikeouts over four starts. Gallen is scheduled to pitch on the road against the Dodgers next Friday.