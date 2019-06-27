Gallen (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking eight across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.

Gallen cruised through five frames, with the only hit he allowed coming on an infield single by Adam Eaton. However, he allowed three consecutive singles to begin the sixth inning before being lifted having allowed one earned run. He was ultimately charged with two additional earned runs after Wei-Yin Chen allowed a three-run homer, allowing the inherited runners to score. Though that soured Gallen's effort, he still generated 15 swinging strikes on 91 total pitches and didn't allow an extra-base hit. While dealing in a small sample, Gallen has lived up to the hype since earning the call to the major-leagues, allowing four earned runs across 10 innings while whiffing 14. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled to be a rematch against the Nationals on Tuesday.