Gallen allowed one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven for Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday.

The right-hander has now won five straight starts for the Baby Cakes, and he's 6-for-7 on the year in delivering quality starts -- missing the seventh by just one out. Gallen boasts a 1.14 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB through 47.1 innings and clearly has nothing left to prove in the minors, and while he would probably represent an immediate upgrade on Sandy Alcantara or even Jose Urena in the Miami rotation, the fact that Gallen's not on the 40-man roster complicates his chances of making a big-league debut any time soon.