Pop gave up a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings Sunday without striking out a batter in a loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander had been having a rough June, getting tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in his first three appearances of the month, but Pop was able to find his footing Sunday. The Rule 5 pick is averaging 95.3 mph with his fastball this year and has a solid 24.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.1 percent walk rate through his first 21.2 big-league innings, but his 6.65 ERA reflects stretches when he's been very hittable, and the Marlins aren't likely to use him in high-leverage spots any time soon.