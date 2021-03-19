Pop topped out at 97.9 mph with his fastball, averaging 96.2 mph with the pitch, during a scoreless Grapefruit League appearance Thursday against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 pick hasn't given up a run over three innings this spring with a 3:1 K:BB. The Marlins have a lot of options for their bullpen, but Pop has put himself firmly in the mix with his performance, and his fastball/slider combo could earn him a high-leverage role and potentially even ninth-inning work down the road given the team's unsettled closer situation. Expect the 24-year-old right-hander, who has yet to pitch above Double-A in his career, to be eased into high-pressure spots early in the season if he does make the big-league roster.