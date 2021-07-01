Pop (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-6 victory over the Phillies, giving up one hit over a scoreless fourth inning. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The Rule 5 pick did allow an inherited runner to score after entering the game with two on and nobody out, but Pop found himself in the right place at the right time for his first career win when the Marlins put together a six-run fifth inning. The 24-year-old has a 0.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last 9.1 innings while working low-leverage spots, but his 6:6 K:BB over that stretch indicates he's still a work in progress.