Pop was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Pop was selected by Arizona during Thursday's Rule 5 draft, but he'll be flipped to Miami several hours after his selection. The right-hander could reach 100 mph with his fastball earlier in his career, but it's unclear where his velocity is following Tommy John surgery in May of 2019. He should be fully healthy heading into spring training and will likely see work in lower-leverage situations as he works his way back into game action.