Pop is still trying to become consistent with a new delivery after streamlining his mechanics during spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. "I got rid of my high leg kick that I had in spring training, so I was trying to find a suitable delivery kind of being quicker to the plate," Pop said earlier this week. "I got some inconsistency problems early on, so we're just trying to fix that and trying to be more consistent moving forward with the delivery. Once that's the same, it'll be easier to make pitches and [have] less missed spots."

The Rule 5 pick has had a rough start to his big-league career, posting a 9.95 ERA through his first 6.1 innings thanks to two homers, but Pop may have turned a corner recently as he struck out five batters over three perfect innings in his last two appearances. It will take a longer stretch of success before Marlins manager Don Mattingly begins considering him for high-leverage work, however.