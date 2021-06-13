Thompson (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four hits over five scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out six without walking a batter.

In only his second big-league start, the unheralded 27-year-old held the Atlanta offense in check over 66 pitches (45 strikes) and lasted just long enough to collect his first win. Thompson hadn't tossed more than three innings in any outing this year, either for Miami or for Triple-A Jacksonville, but with the Marlins scrambling to find warm bodies to plug into the rotation right now, he will continue to get stretched out after this strong performance.