Thompson (illness) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The rookie missed his final start before the All-Star break last weekend while recovering from an illness, but the extended time off during the mid-season intermission has afforded him ample recovery. The 27-year-old right-hander has been a pleasant surprise for Miami through his first five big-league starts, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB across 24 innings.
