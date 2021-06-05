Thompson's contract was selected by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Thompson signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in December, and he'll now join the major-league roster after Cody Poteet (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list as part of a shuffle. The right-hander served as a multi-inning reliever for Triple-A Jacksonville early in the season and posted a 6.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 15 innings, but he could be a candidate to take Poteet's spot in the starting rotation going forward.