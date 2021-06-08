Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox that Thompson is feeling fine after his start and was pulled in the fourth inning merely as a precaution, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Thompson was the pitcher of record in the contest after giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings.

The 27-year-old stepped into the Miami rotation for his big-league debut and was under a strict pitch count after having worked no more than three innings in any of his eight appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his recent call-up. Rather than as the result of any sort of injury, Thompson looks to have been pulled early due to workload concerns. After tossing 55 pitches Monday, Thompson should have his restriction bumped up another 10-to-20 pitches if he's needed to make another start this weekend versus Atlanta.