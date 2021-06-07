Thompson was removed from Monday's start against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old allowed two runs on four hits with a strikeout and a walk over three frames to open his big-league debut. but the training staff accompanied him to the mound for the fourth inning, and he was pulled after tossing a couple warmup pitches. The specifics of Thompson's injury remain unclear, but it's yet another blow for an already depleted starting rotation for Miami.