Thompson was removed as a precaution in the fourth inning of Monday's game against Boston, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

According to manager Don Mattingly, Thompson was near his pitch limit heading into the fourth inning, and the team removed him from the contest merely as a precaution. Miami never specified as to what was bothering the right-hander, but he's expected to be fine moving forward. Thompson was handed the loss in his big-league debut after surrendering one run in the first inning and one in the third prior to his departure.