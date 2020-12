Thompson signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Thursday, according to his personal Twitter account.

It is unclear if this comes with an invite to big-league camp. Thompson, a fifth-round pick in 2015, had previously only pitched in the White Sox's organization. He most recently logged a 5.50 ERA, 4.03 xFIP, 1.45 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings as a multi-inning reliever at Triple-A in 2019.