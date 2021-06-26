Thompson (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a career-high 11 to pick up the win against the Nationals on Saturday.

Thompson earned a quality start with his terrific performance, limiting Washington to an RBI-double by Juan Soto in the first inning and another by Starlin Castro in the fourth. The 27-year-old Thompson now owns an impressive 25:6 K:BB through his first 18 major league innings, and has allowed just three runs (two earned) over his past three starts.