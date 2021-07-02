Thompson will start Sunday in Atlanta instead of Saturday as previously scheduled, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The rookie right-hander will swap spots in the rotation with Sandy Alcantara, who will now take the mound Saturday. Thompson has pitched well in four starts since making his debut in early June with a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 18 innings.