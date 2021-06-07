Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Thompson would start Monday's game in Boston, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old righty gets a tough assignment in his MLB debut, facing off against a Red Sox offense that ranks seventh in the majors this season with a 107 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching. Prior to being called up over the weekend, Thompson had only built up to three innings over his eight outings at Triple-A Jacksonville, so he could be piggybacked in Monday's outing. The Marlins recalled Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano on Monday, and he would likely represent the top candidate to eat innings behind Thompson.