Thompson (1-2) allowed an unearned run on three walks and struck out seven in four innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Thompson wasn't bad Sunday, but Miami's offense went quiet. In the third inning, Jason Heyward got aboard with a walk, reached third on an error and scored on a passed ball, which was enough to stick the right-hander with his second loss. Thompson has pitched well in 12 innings across his first three starts, allowing just three runs (two earned), eight hits and four walks. He's also struck out 14. The 27-year-old lines up to face Washington next weekend if he gets another turn in the rotation.