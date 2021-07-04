Thompson allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.
While Thompson didn't allow much, three of the hits he gave up went for extra bases -- a two-run home run by Ronald Acuna and a pair of Dansby Swanson doubles. The right-hander continues to put together good outings, as Sunday was Thompson's second straight quality start. He has a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through 24 innings spanning five appearances. He carries a 2-2 record into next weekend's rematch with Atlanta.
More News
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Shines in Saturday start•
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Unlucky loss Sunday•
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Blanks Atlanta for first MLB win•
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Deemed fine after first MLB start•
-
Marlins' Zach Thompson: Exits with apparent injury•