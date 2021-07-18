Thompson (illness) allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus Philadelphia on Saturday. The game was suspended in the 10th inning with the score tied at 2-2.

The right-hander had some trouble in the first inning, yielding runs on a sacrifice fly by Andrew McCutchen and an RBI double by Rhys Hoskins. Thompson was taken off the hook when Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to tie the game before rain in Philadelphia forced extra innings to be played Sunday. Thompson has a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB through 28 innings this year. He lines up for a tough matchup in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next weekend's four-game series versus San Diego.