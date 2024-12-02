Maldonado wants to play one final season in 2025, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado, 38, slashed only .119/.174/.230 in 147 plate appearances for the White Sox in 2024 before being released in late July. His defensive metrics have also taken a nosedive over the last two seasons, as he's earned a combined minus-21 Run Value via Baseball Savant. If Maldonado does latch on with a team for 2025, he'd likely have to take a minor-league contract and attempt to win a backup job.