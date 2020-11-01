Perez's $6.25 million club option for 2021 was declined by the Red Sox on Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Perez pitched well while working solely as a starter in his first year with the Red Sox in 2020. The 29-year-old made 12 starts, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 62 innings. Although he had better results than the past three seasons, he was still quite inconsistent. With teams expected to have financial flexibility during the offseason, it's relatively unsurprising to see the southpaw hit free agency as he could have to settle for a lesser deal heading into 2021.