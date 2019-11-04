Martin Perez: Optioned declined by Twins
Perez's option was declined by the Twins on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Perez generated a bit of buzz prior to the season due to reports of increased velocity. While he did indeed increase his fastball velocity from 92.7 mph to 94.1 mph, that didn't come with a particularly impressive level of performance, as he finished the year with a 5.12 ERA in 165.1 innings. The Twins evidently didn't feel as though that was worth one year and $7.5 million, so the 28-year-old lefty will be searching for a new home this winter.
