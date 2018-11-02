The Rangers declined Perez's $7.5 million option for 2019 on Friday.

2018 didn't go as planned for Perez, as the southpaw missed extended time due to a pair of elbow issues and struggled to a 6.22 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 5.5 K/9 across 85.1 innings (22 appearances, 15 starts) when healthy. He'll now hit the open market after spending his first seven major-league seasons with the Rangers, posting a combined 4.63 ERA over that stretch (761.1 innings).

