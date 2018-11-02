Marwin Gonzalez: Fails to receive qualifying offer
The Astros did not extend Gonzalez the $17.9 million qualifying offer prior to Friday's deadline, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Gonzalez is officially on the free-agent market after spending the past seven years within the Astros' system. Though he took a step back from his breakout campaign in 2017, the 29-year-old still provided solid value as a swiss-army knife for Houston this past season, slashing .247/.324/.409 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Starting at second base in Game 3•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Banged up after wall collision•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Will sit in nightcap•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Delivers winning run•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: On bench again Thursday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Receives breather•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...