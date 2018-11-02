The Astros did not extend Gonzalez the $17.9 million qualifying offer prior to Friday's deadline, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Gonzalez is officially on the free-agent market after spending the past seven years within the Astros' system. Though he took a step back from his breakout campaign in 2017, the 29-year-old still provided solid value as a swiss-army knife for Houston this past season, slashing .247/.324/.409 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI.