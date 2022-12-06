Yoshida was officially posted by the Orix Buffaloes on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old outfielder's primary pitch to major-league clubs will be his outstanding ability to make contact. He owns a career 9.4 percent strikeout rate across seven seasons in Japan, and that number dropped to 8.1 percent last year as he slashed .335/.447/.561. While he doesn't have huge power, he's not a total zero in that department, either, homering 21 times in both of the last two seasons. He also walked nearly twice as often as he struck out last year. Yoshida's bat is where his appeal ends, as he's a poor defender and doesn't run often, but that bat should be enough to generate a fair amount of interest. He now has 45 days to sign with a big-league team.