Denaburg announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday and will pursue a career in football, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Denaburg plans to enroll at the University of Central Florida for the fall semester. A first-round pick by the Nationals in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Denaburg's baseball career was sabotaged by numerous injuries. The 25-year-old committed to play baseball and football at the University of Florida out of high school before deciding to sign with the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Returns after multi-year absence•
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Ready to move forward in rehab•
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Not at summer camp•
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: To be handled carefully this year•
-
Nationals' Mason Denaburg: Recovering from shoulder injury•