Denaburg announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday and will pursue a career in football, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Denaburg plans to enroll at the University of Central Florida for the fall semester. A first-round pick by the Nationals in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Denaburg's baseball career was sabotaged by numerous injuries. The 25-year-old committed to play baseball and football at the University of Florida out of high school before deciding to sign with the Nationals.