Mat Latos: Heads to independent league
Latos signed with the New Jersey Jackals of the independent CanAm League, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Latos last appeared in the majors with the Blue Jays in 2017. He logged three starts for Toronto, but could only muster a 6.60 ERA. He'll head to an independent league to try to get his career back on track.
