The Braves declined to tender Adams a contract for 2018, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Adams made $2.8 million in 2017 in his second year of arbitration eligibility and likely would have been due a decent raise after slashing .274/.319/.52 with 20 homers. Paying that amount simply didn't make sense for a Braves team without a place to play him. Look for Adams to land a platoon job in 2018.