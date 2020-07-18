Adams exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and became a free agent Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Adams' minor-league deal came with the right to opt out if he wasn't placed on the big-league roster, and he elected to take advantage of that right, as he'd evidently concluded that there wasn't a role for him with the Mets even with the universal designated hitter rule in effect for this season. Whether or not at-bats are available for him elsewhere remain to be seen. His .261/.309/.469 career slash line is quite respectable, but he struggled to a .226/.276/.465 line and a 34.5 percent strikeout rate last season.