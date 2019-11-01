Adams' mutual option was declined by the Nationals on Friday, making him a free agent, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Adams wasn't a particularly major contributor to the World Series winners, hitting just .226/.276/.465 (good for an 84 wRC+) in 333 plate appearances. He came to the plate just four times in the playoffs. He could still be a serviceable part-time option at first base or designated hitter but is unlikely to be a particularly hot commodity on the market this winter.