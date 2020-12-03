Andriese was non-tendered by the Angels on Wednesday.
He has operated as a long reliever and/or swing man for his entire career and has not logged an ERA under 4.50 since 2016. Last year, he posted a 4.50 ERA and a career-best 1.00 WHIP, so he should catch on somewhere, but he may need to accept a pay cut.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Picks up save in second straight•
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Collects first save•
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Takes loss in relief•
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Pitches out of bullpen Wednesday•
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Can't escape second inning•
-
Angels' Matt Andriese: Makes appearance in relief•